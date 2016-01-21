WB to give USD 21 mln 700 thousand to Kazakhstan for youth corps development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate Committee for Socio-Cultural Development and Science has discussed today the bill "On ratification of the Grant Agreement (Youth Corps Development Project) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development".

Vice Minister of Education and Science Takir Balykbayev familiarized the Committee members with the main provisions of the bill. “The aim of the Agreement is to stimulate the inclusion of young people, especially those with low income, disabled, unemployed and those from socially disadvantaged groups of population. Financing of the project will come from the Swiss Trust Foundation. The amount of the grant is 21 mln 763 thousand U.S. dollars and this sum will be allocated stage-by-stage. The project consists of three components. The first component provides for financing of sub-projects of young people aged from 18 to 29. 20 mln U.S. dollars wil be allocated for this pupose,” Balykbayev said.

According to him, the sub-projects will be selected on a competitive basis. The competition will be open for youth organizations and initiative groups. Up to five people can join one sub-project. The amount of financing of each project will be 4 thousand U.S. dollars.

The participants of the sub-projects will be employed on a full or part-time basis and will be paid monthly allowances.

The young people involved in sub-projects will interact with ecological organizations, retirement homes and will help landscape their settlements. More than 1,500 sub-projects involving more than 8,000 people are planned to be covered with the program.

The project will be implemented jointly with the World Bank and will be launched initially in Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.

Upon completion of the discussion, the members of the Committee decided to submit the draft law to the Senate’s consideration.