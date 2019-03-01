WB to help Uzbekistan Airlines become regional leader

BAKU. KAZINFORM The World Bank and Uzbekistan Airways are developing a business plan to make the airline a leader in the air transport market in Central Asia, Trend reports via the Uzbek media.

Taking into account the recommendations of the World Bank Group and in accordance with the country's priorities for modernizing the economy, the Government of Uzbekistan has already begun the process of reforming the air traffic sector.

International practices are currently being introduced at the Uzbek national airline, the bank said.

WB experts state that in the long run these reforms will bring significant benefits, improve competitiveness and ensure high level flight safety.

To this end, the company is focusing on increasing its budget revenues and reducing costs, the WB reported.

Moreover, Uzbekistan Airways continues to timely repay debts and fulfills its contractual obligations in full.