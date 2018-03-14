WB to pick most business-friendly city of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 14 regions and two cities of Kazakhstan will enter the subnational rating Doing Business 2019 of the World Bank.

It is the first time for all the regions of the country to be in a complex study for business climate. The research will be conducted in four indicators: registration of enterprises, obtainment of permits for construction, connection to electricity network and property registration.

"We are launching the second stage. We are going to measure the same four indicators but we are expanding geographically. We update the existing data and track progress of 8 regions and create the base level of data for new cities. We are going to develop recommendations as to restrictions and what needs to be improved," said Wrold Bank private sector specialist Moussa Traore during the presentation in Astana.

Earlier the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan jointly with the World Bank have conducted a pilot analysis of two cities and six districts of Kazakhstan including Astana, Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostnaya, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar and Shymkent in 2017. According to the rating, Almaty, Aktobe and Kostanay are the most business-friendly cities.