WBA approves Aidar Sharibayev’s next fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Association (WBA) has sanctioned the title fight between Kazakhstan's Aidar Sharibayev (7-0, 6 KOs) and Andrew Cancio (17-4-2, 13 KOs) of the U.S. as was announced today in Astana during the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Diamond Ring promotion company and Kazinform International News Agency, Sportinform reports.

In addition to changes in the date and place of Diamond Ring fighter's eighth bout, it turned out that he will face another opponent. 29-year-old American Andrew Cancio will fight against the undefeated Kazakh boxer in a 10-round match at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, U.S. Last time Cancio got into the ring was in September 2016 when he lost the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) featherweight title to his compatriot Joseph Diaz (26-0, 14 KOs).

To fight against our prospect, the American boxer will climb another weight division. For Sharibayev, the upcoming fight will be his debut in the super featherweight division and the first title duel as the opponents will compete for the vacant belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Champion. Earlier, the Kazakh boxer had seven fights in the lightweight division and won all of them (by knockout in 6 fights). In the last bout in November 2017, Kazakhstan's fighter secured ahead-of-time win over Colombian Daulis Prescott (31-7, 23 KOs) in the third round.

At the moment, Sharibayev is being trained by American coach Derik Santos-Rosario in Boca Raton, Florida, United States.