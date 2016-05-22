EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:05, 22 May 2016 | GMT +6

    WBA President congratulates Beibut Shumenov on cruiserweight title

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA President Gilberto J Mendoza has congratulated Kazakhstani boxer Beibut Shumenov on retaining his WBA cruiserweight title, Sports.kz reports.

    Mendoza took to his Twitter account to extend congratulations: #Boxing Congratulations Beibut Shumenov, WBA champion #Cusierweight.

    Recall that Shumenov (17-2, 11KOs) retained his title by stopping Junior Wright (15-2-1, 12 KOs) in the tenth round in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 21).

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!