WBA President congratulates Beibut Shumenov on cruiserweight title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA President Gilberto J Mendoza has congratulated Kazakhstani boxer Beibut Shumenov on retaining his WBA cruiserweight title, Sports.kz reports.

Mendoza took to his Twitter account to extend congratulations: #Boxing Congratulations Beibut Shumenov, WBA champion #Cusierweight.

Recall that Shumenov (17-2, 11KOs) retained his title by stopping Junior Wright (15-2-1, 12 KOs) in the tenth round in Las Vegas on Saturday (May 21).