WBA President: GGG mania grips LA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gilberto Mendoza attended the weigh-in ceremony ahead of Gennady Golovkin vs. Dominic Wade fight in Los Angeles and was amazed by the number of fans attending, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"#Boxing Triple G mania in #LosAngeles #GolovkinWade," Mendoza wrote in a Twitter post adding photos in which Gennady Golovkin signs autographs for his fans.

Recall that the upcoming Golovkin vs. Wade middleweight fight will be aired by Kazakh TV Channel at 7:00 a.m. Astana time on Sunday.