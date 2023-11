ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA President Gilberto J Mendoza named the best five boxers who are at the top of their game right now, Sports.kz reports.

"#Opinion My top five #Boxing @GGGBoxing @chocolatitobox @budcrawford402 @KrusherKovalev @keithfthurmanjr," Mendoza tweeted.

WBA (Super) middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin thanked Mendoza in a short Twitter post saying: ‘Respect. Thank you @GilberticoWBA'.