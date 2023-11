ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA President Gilberto Mendoza said that the Organization will order a GGG-Danny Jacobs fight next if Saul Alvarez backs down from Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"He is a mandatory challenger for Golovkin. We do not want any controversy with the WBC regarding the Canelo fight. We will try to sit down with Mauricio Suleiman and talk things over soon," BoxingScene.com cites the WBA President.