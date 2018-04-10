EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:23, 10 April 2018 | GMT +6

    WBC champion is interested in a fight with Firuza Sharipova

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Team of WBC female super featherweight champion Eva Wahlström is interested in a fight with Firuza Sharipova, Kazakh athlete's press service said.

    According to Wahlström's promoter, Petri Paimander, the team will give its answer whether or not the fight will be taking place after Eva undergoes a medical examination.

    Wahlström received a minor injury during her fight with American Melissa St. Vil on April 6. She won that fight by a majority decision

    As previously reported, team Sharipova offered Wahlström to fight June 9 in St. Petersburg.

    Firuza Sharipova currently holds the WIBA, WBU, WBC Silver and IBO super featherweight and lightweight belts.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!