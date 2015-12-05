WBC: Golovkin, Canelo to finalize agreement until Dec 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council (WBC) has decided to extend the negotiation period between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin's teams, Sports.kz reports.

Due to the holiday week of Thanksgiving celebrated in the U.S. and considering the goodwill of both parties to finalize the agreement, the WBC has extended the negotiation period until December 11. Recall that after Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez defeated Migual Cotto on November 21, he has been mandated by the WBC to face Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin.