EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:14, 05 December 2015 | GMT +6

    WBC: Golovkin, Canelo to finalize agreement until Dec 11

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council (WBC) has decided to extend the negotiation period between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin's teams, Sports.kz reports.

    Due to the holiday week of Thanksgiving celebrated in the U.S. and considering the goodwill of both parties to finalize the agreement, the WBC has extended the negotiation period until December 11. Recall that after Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez defeated Migual Cotto on November 21, he has been mandated by the WBC to face Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!