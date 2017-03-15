WBC introduces special belt for GGG vs Jacobs fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Adrian Pallarols from Argentine designed a special belt for the upcoming fight of Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) vs Daniel Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) at a request of the World Boxing Council (WBC), Sports.kz cites Combate Space.

Box Val (Boxeo con valores) inscription means “Box with values” and refers to Pope Francis’s program intended to enhance social and cultural integration and ensure peace all over the world via sport. Earlier, other sportsmen took part in the program: football players Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Buffon, Javier Mascherano and Carlos Valderrama, basketball player Luis Scola, field hockey player Luciana Paula Aymar, polo player Facundo Pieres and tennis player Juan Martín del Potro.

It should be noted that Pallarols with blessing of Roman Pontiff has already designed a similar belt. Last year it was dedicated to the Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) vs Amir Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) fight.

Also, it was announced that Gennady Golovkin lands on the cover of Boxing News magazine published since 1909, according to GGG’s official VK group. The issue is devoted to his bout against Daniel Jacobs to be held on March 18 at MSG in New York, sports.kz reports.