EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:15, 12 January 2018 | GMT +6

    WBC makes Golovkin vs Canelo rematch announcement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) has officially confirmed the rematch between Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

    "GGGCanelo2 on May 5, location TBA!" the WBC posted on Twitter.

    Earlier, President of Golden Boy Promotions Eric Gomez said that Canelo agreed to a rematch. The rematch is likely to be held in Las Vegas.

    Recall that the first fight between the two boxers ended in a split draw on September 16.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!