WBC plans to inform about status of potential Golovkin-Alvarez fight on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As BoxingScene.com informs, president of the WBC Mauricio Suleiman noted that the Organization would wait until Monday to announce the status, dates and additional facts of the title defense by Saul Alvarez against Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

Besides, Sulaiman also regrets that some media representatives thought that Cotto was robbed and Alvarez did not win the fight. The WBC president said that the success of Alvarez was clear, and he congratulated 'Canelo' on the victory.