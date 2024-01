ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) has presented a special belt to be awarded to the winner of the May 5 fight between Gennady Golovkin and Vanes Martirosyan, SPORTINFORM Sports News Agency said.

The presentation took place at the WBC Headquarters in Mexico.



The belt is created to commemorate Adolfo Lopez Mateos, the former Mexican President, one of the WBC initiators.