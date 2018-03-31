WBC president announces chances of Canelo vs GGG rematch

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, the rematch between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin scheduled for May 5 will not be held, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Nevada Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Canelo over failed drugs test. The organizers have already stopped promoting him and announced that ticket refunds are available for the rematch.

"But as we see things, after they postponed the hearing from April 10 to 18, they have practically closed the path on what the promoter could accomplish and in two weeks it is difficult to organize a fight, everything indicates that there will be no fight between Canelo and Golovkin on May 5," said Mauricio Sulaiman.