WBC President: Golovkin and Alvarez may have interim-fights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Sulaiman commented on the situation with the organization of the fight between Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Earlier it was reported that the WBC opened up the period of free negotiations between Golovkin and Alvarez's teams.

"If they do not reach an agreement, there will be a purse bid on May 24 in Mexico City. Everything is now in the hands of the promoters and the boxers," Sulaiman told Boxingscene.com.

"If they reach an agreement for another interim-fight, then we will allow it. If they agree to make a business strategy that generates bigger business and bigger expectations for them and also for the benefit of sports," he noted.

"I think the fight is coming at a good time. The boxing world wants to see this fight. Some fights take time to make. It happened with ‘Macho' Camacho and Julio Cesar Chavez, which took six years, Mayweather and Pacquiao it took five," Sulaiman added.