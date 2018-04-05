WBC President: Golovkin approved to make a voluntary defense of his belt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that WBC middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin has been approved to make a voluntary defense of his belt on May 5 against an opponent that is still to be determined, Boxingscene.com reports.

As previously reported, GGG's original opponent, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez pulled out of their rematch after being temporarily suspended for testing positive for a prohibited drug. He is now scheduled to take part in a hearing with Nevada State Athletic Commission on April 18.



"It's very sad news for boxing because everyone expected and anticipated this rematch. However, it is necessary to follow up and clarify a positive result and in this case, the Nevada Athletic Commission is acting according to the protocol. As a sanctioning body, we have made our position very clear and due to these events we have authorized a voluntary defense for the champion," Sulaiman said.

Initially, as Golovkin-Canelo was falling apart, the WBC was going to re-direct their Cinco De Mayo commemorative belt to a card taking place in Thailand with champion Wanheng Menayothin going for win number 50.

But now with Golovkin moving forward with a fight on May 5th in Las Vegas, the WBC will once again stake a commemorative belt for the bout.

