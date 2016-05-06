WBC President: If Khan beats Canelo, he can fight Golovkin at 160

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman believes that if Amir Khan defeats Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, he can choose to fight either Gennady Golovkin at 160 or Garcia at 147, Sports.kz reports.

"If Khan wins, he has the option to go back to welterweight or stay at middleweight - he will decide - that is why there is so much at stake for both fighters," Sulaiman told Boxingscene.com.



If Khan stays at middleweight he will face mandatory challenger WBA, IBO, IBF, WBC Interim champion Gennady Golovkin. But if he decides to go back to welterweight category, he will fight WBC champion Danny Garcia.



Alvarez will defend his title against British boxer Amir Khan on May 7 in Las Vegas.