WBC President thinks Dallas the best city for Golovkin vs Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Mauricio Suleiman shared his thoughts on the best venue for the upcoming Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez fight, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The much-anticipated fight is scheduled to be held on September 16, however, no venue has been chosen so far.



According to Mediotiempo.com, Suleiman hopes that Alvarez and Golovkin's promotion companies will choose to host the fight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas or Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.



The WBC President believes that if the boxers choose to fight in Dallas they will gather a 100,000 audience.