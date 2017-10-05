WBC recognizes Golovkin as Man of the Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) named Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin Man of The Year 2017 for his contribution to the development of boxing, Sports.kz reports.

“GGG is the WBC Man of The Year 2017 for all that he has done for boxing inside and outside of the ring.” - Mauricio Sulaiman. pic.twitter.com/0zucmm4EiH — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) October 5, 2017

As it was reported, earlier WBC sanctioned a rematch between Kazakh middleweight champion Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, which may take place on May 5, 2018.