TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:57, 05 October 2017 | GMT +6

    WBC recognizes Golovkin as Man of the Year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) named Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin Man of The Year 2017 for his contribution to the development of boxing, Sports.kz reports.

    As it was reported, earlier WBC sanctioned a rematch between Kazakh middleweight champion Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, which may take place on May 5, 2018.

    Sport Boxing Interesting facts and stories Gennady Golovkin
