WBC strips Cotto of title prior to Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council (WBC) has sensationally stripped Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto of his WBC middleweight title, Vesti.kz reports.

Cotto lost his middleweight title just four days away from his much-anticipated fight with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez. According to the WBC, the Puerto Rican didn't comply with the organization's rules and regulations and refused to pay a sanctioning fee of $300,000. If Canelo wins the fight against Cotto, he will be the next WBC middleweight champion. If Cotto wins, he won't get the belt. "The WBC's decision is premised on the fact that Miguel Cotto and his camp are not willing to abide by the governing WBC rules and regulations, and the specific conditions the WBC established to sanction the fight. Simply put: they are not willing to respect the very same rules and conditions which applied to Cotto becoming WBC champion. The WBC wishes Miguel Cotto the best of luck as we truly regret the course of action which led to them taking such decision," WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman commented on the situation. It bears to remind that the Cotto vs. Alvarez fight is scheduled to be held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on November 21. Earlier it was reported that by the WBC decision the winner of the fight will have to meet with WBA (Super), Ibo, WBC (Interim) and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.