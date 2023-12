NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council and the World Boxing Association congratulated Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin on his 37th birthday, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

"Happy Birthday GGG! Can't wait to see you again in the ring dear friend!" WBC tweeted.



"Happy birthday to Gennady Golovkin! #wbaboxing family," WBA tweet reads.



Gennady Golovkin was a champion of WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO.