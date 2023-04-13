EN
    20:15, 13 April 2023 | GMT +6

    WBN ranks GGG and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly among world’s 50 best pound-for-pound boxers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing News released its latest ranking of 50 top pound-for-pound boxers, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Topping the list of top-50 pound-for-pound boxers in the world is Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight champion title.

    Middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin and Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan took 27th and 48th spots, respectively, in the ranking.

    The top 10 pound-for-pound boxers according to the WBN include:

    Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

    Naoya Inoue (Japan)

    Canelo Alvarez (Mexico)

    Errol Spence Jr (US)

    Dmitry Bivol (Russia)

    Devin Haney (US)

    Terence Crawford (US)

    Jermell Charlo (US)

    Juan Estrada (Mexico)

    Shakur Stevenson (US).




