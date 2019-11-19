EN
    12:25, 19 November 2019

    WBO rankings: Kanat Islam among TOP 5

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An updated version of the WBO rankings was released, Kazinform refers to sports.kz.

    The WBO International champion Kanat Islam raised from eighth to fifth position in the middle category. He is followed by the WBO Global title holder Zhanibek Alimkhanuly.

    Aidos Yerbosynuly, the WBO Global belt holder in the second average weight category, is eighth. Welterweight champion of the WBO Inter-Continental Zhankosh Turarov is ranked 9th.

