    14:07, 23 April 2017 | GMT +6

    WBO super middleweight champion Ramirez calls out Golovkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gilberto Ramirez (35-0, 24 KOs) has defended his WBO super middleweight title in a 12-round fight against Max Bursak (33-5-1, 15 KOs) at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    It was Ramirez's first world title defense of his WBO title. The fight was constantly postponed due to Ramirez's hand injury.

    After the fight, Ramirez called out undefeated WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33KOs).

