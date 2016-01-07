ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Primate of an ecclesiastical province of the Russian Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and All Kazakhstan wished all the people of Kazakhstan a Merry Christmas.

"Dear brother and sisters! People of this blessed land of Kazakhstan! I heartedly congratulated you on the holiday of peace and God's love, the Day of Christmas, Nativity of Jesus Christ!" Metropolitan Alexander said.

"We live on the special land named antimension stretching under the open sky. The steppe of Kazakhstan saw a lot of saints. Outstanding orthodox Christians enlightener worked here, many monks began church life here. However, the most important thing is sufferers of the 20th century whose feat as a guiding light shows the way for all Christians living now," the Metropolitan stressed.

"On these Christmas days we will pray for new year 2016 to become the time of peace and well-being for the people of Kazakhstan. I wish the entire congregation of Kazakhstan a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" Metropolitan Alexander told.