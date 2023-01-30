We all are God's children - Dimash Kudaibergen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen who is participating in the SCO Film Festival in Mumbai as a jury member, shared his view on a war, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Three years ago, I authored my song «The History of One Sky», through which I wanted to express my feelings and thoughts on a war. Journalists ask me about my attitude towards a war. There is no bad nation for me. It does not matter what nation a person belongs to: Kazakh, Russian, American, Chinese, Ukrainian, French, Uzbek, or Kyrgyz. We all are God’s children. Everything, which occurs in our world, everything is from God. Our talent was given by God,» he said.

The SCO Film Festival aims at promotion of the art of cinema, exchange of cultural programmes, principles of upbringing of young talents, as well as creation of a collective cinematography experience.