EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:37, 21 April 2016 | GMT +6

    We all must help President of Kazakhstan in his peacemaking efforts - Hamid Karzai

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai highly praised

    peacemaking efforts of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 13th Eurasian Media Forum at the Rixos Hotel in Astana.
    "I'm glad to be here in Kazakhstan again. Kazakhstan is the country that helped Afghanistan a lot and contributed greatly to its development. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has always been a friend of Afghanistan and a good partner in restoration of the country. First of all, I would like to remind you that President Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan offered Afghani students thousands of scholarships to pursue their studies in Kazakhstan. Over 180 of those scholars major in medicine. This is a huge contribution for the country that has been denied the opportunity to offer education to its youth for a long period of time. President Nazarbayev also contributed to achieving stability and peace in Afghanistan. His recent speech "Manifesto: The World. The 21st century" is of paramount importance. I would like to wish Nursultan Nazarbayev the best in everything he does and we all must join and help him," Hamid Karzai told participants of the 13th EMF in Astana on Thursday.
    In conclusion, the ex-President of Afghanistan called on the participants to remember that the world should be free of violence, terrorism and nuclear weapons.

    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan Events Kazinform's Timeline Manifesto “The World. The 21st century” by N.Nazarbayev News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!