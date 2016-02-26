We appreciate support of Kazakhstan in difficult for Egypt time - Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the cooperation between the two countries in trade and economic, agricultural, pharmaceutical spheres and in the sectors of infrastructural construction and transport and logistics.

N. Nazarbayev noted that the first visit of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Kazakhstan would give a new impetus for strengthening of partnership relations between the countries.

"Our country is interested in development of friendly and trustworthy relations with Egypt. The people of Kazakhstan will celebrate the 25th anniversary of independence this year. And we remind that Egypt was the first Arab country to recognize Kazakhstan as an independent state in 1991. A lot have been done over these years to strengthen the relations between our countries, and I have visited Egypt multiple times over this period," the Head of State said.

Besides, the President drew attention to the fact that both countries had a great potential for development of the transport and transit ties despite the geographical remoteness.

The Head of State emphasized that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi became the president of Egypt in a difficult time.

"We are very glad that in spite of the internal conflicts, bloodshed and revolutions that took place recently the people of Egypt united that expressed their confidence to their new President. You recently set new goals and tasks that are very similar to ours. Egypt is one of the biggest countries of the Middle East, and we would like to continue our trustworthy dialogue in terms of the economic cooperation under the current conditions of global markets," N. Nazarbayev said.

In turn, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi noted that the people of Egypt and the leadership of the country highly appreciated the level of bilateral relations between Astana and Cairo.

"We appreciate the support Kazakhstan rendered in a difficult for Egypt time. The purpose of my visit is to strengthen the relations we have in many spheres," the President of Egypt stressed.