We are committed to providing 100% of Kazakhstanis with drinking water by 2025 - Atamkulov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development, talked about the situation with water supply of rural areas at the Government’s session on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

During the Tuesday session of the Cabinet, Minister Atamkulov reminded that Kazakhstan has been committed to providing drinking water and water disposal services to its citizens for almost 20 years now.

According to Atamkulov, in the past two decades Kazakhstan has constructed 48.2 thousand km of general utilities as part of several state programs, namely «Drinking Water», «Ak bulak», «Development of Regions», and «Nurly zhol». As a result of those efforts, 92.6% of Kazakhstan’s population are provided with water suppy services, compared to 68.5% 20 years ago.

This year, in his words, Kazakhstan has proceeded to the implementation of the Nurly zher state program for 2020-2025 the ultimate goal of which is to provide 100% of Kazakhstanis with drinking water regardless of where they live. To this end, at least 100 billion tenge is earmarked annually in line with the instruction of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev.