We are eager to exchange experience on tourism development, Croatian Ambassador

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Refik Shabanovich, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Croatia to the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a working trip to Aktobe region.

At a meeting with reporters he said that Croatia has rich experience in tourism development and is ready to share it with Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Tourism is very well developed in our country. With a population of 4 million the number of tourists visiting Croatia in 2018 amounted to 19.7 million. This year the number has already exceeded 20 million.

We want to exchange experiences and help develop the tourism industry in Kazakhstan», he emphasized.

«In March 2020 we intend to organize an information tour for journalists and representatives of the tourism sector. Within 7 days the group will visit all the famous places of Croatia», the Ambassador added.

It should be noted that the Croatian entrepreneurs express interest in oil and gas, production of pharmaceutical products, manufacturing of agricultural equipment and IT sector.