We are in the state of third world war - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the world is in the state of war against global terrorism, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the 3rd session of the Astana Club on Monday, President Nazarbayev stressed that international terrorism had reached catastrophic proportions.



"It [terrorism] knows no boundaries. Any place in the world can become a target for terrorists. Since the onset of the third millennium, the number of terror acts and casualties has increased 10fold. In 2016, the acts of terrorisms occurred in 104 countries - that is over half of the world. In terms of geography and scale of terrorism, we are basically in the state of the third world war. The war against terrorism," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.







The Kazakh President noted that the terror acts shift from developing to developed countries. Based on the Global Terrorism Index, 2015 was the worst year for the OECD member states in terms of terrorism as the number of terror attacks climbed to 731. Of 34 OECD member countries, 21 saw terror acts.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also emphasized that the so-called Islamic movements were expanding their influence and aggressively penetrating the territories of many countries. Despite differences, the regional powers managed to join their efforts in the fight against the ISIS in the Middle East. But, according to the Kazakh leader, terrorists may rise from the ashes again in other countries. And this is a huge challenge for Eurasia.



