    13:34, 21 July 2022 | GMT +6

    We are open to all formats of cooperation – Tokayev to CA leaders

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan invited the Central Asian countries to all formats of bilateral and multilateral cooperation at the platform of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to President Tokayev, the AIFC can become a platform for stimulation of direct and portfolio investment into regional projects.

    While speaking at the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian leaders, the Head of State said strengthening of socioeconomic stability of the region depends largely on effective measures of attracting investment.

    International experts estimate that the Central Asian countries can jointly attract FDI to the tune of up to $170 billion in the next 10 years, including some $70 billion into non-energy sectors, Tokayev said.

    He went on to note that the AIFC unites the practices of the world’s top financial institutes and state-of-the-art instruments. Over 1,400 companies from 64 countries have already registered at AIFC. A new product – AIFC Multipass has been developed in order to increase the investment attractiveness of the region.


