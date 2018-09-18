We are proud of achievements of Kazakhstan’s leader, says Uzbek envoy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The special reception of the Uzbek Ambassador to Kazakhstan on the occasion of the 27th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan was held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for his sincere greetings extended to the people of Uzbekistan on the occasion of the 27th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and thanks to all the guests for accepting our invitation and participating in today's event," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazhojaev said in his welcome speech.



In his speech, the Ambassador highlighted that Uzbekistan pursues the policy of openness, friendship, and pragmatism towards neighboring countries. "In that respect, we highly appreciate the good relations with Kazakhstan that are based on friendship and good-neighborliness. Alongside this, we are proud of the political and economic achievements of the Leader of Kazakhstan," the Ambassador said.



It should be mentioned that the two countries maintain high rates of trade growth. In addition, the regular sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation are held. In May of this year, the first meeting of the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Council took place in Shymkent. As a result, representatives of business circles of the two countries have established active ties, and the cooperation between women entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has intensified.



"The mutual ties and openness between the two countries serve to unite the potential of both states. The strengthening of historical ethnic and cultural ties can be considered as evidence for this. In addition, the growth of interregional trade shows a high level of economic ties," said Saidikram Niyazhojaev.

In conclusion, the Ambassador noted: "I want to express my gratitude to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Government of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for creating all conditions for fruitful work in the hospitable Kazakh land.".

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev said: "Among the fraternal states, Uzbekistan is the closest to us. Therefore, Kazakhstan gives particular attention to the further development of bilateral cooperation. The fraternal relations between the two countries formed over the course of centuries have a great future. The mutual understanding and partnership achieved at a high level lead us to landmark successes. We have every confidence that these achievements will be further continued in an optimal way," said Koishybayev.



It is to be recalled that this year Kazakhstan marks the Year of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Respectively, next year, 2019, Uzbekistan will mark the Year of Kazakhstan.