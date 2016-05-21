«We are ready to buy a lot, but not selling anything»: Putin refused «to sell more expensive» the Kuril Islands

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Russia is not discussing with Japan the question of transferring or selling the Kuril Islands and does not link the territorial issue with other issuesRussian-Japanese cooperation.

This was stated by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday, May 20, at a press conference in Sochi after the summit Russia - ASEAN, answering a reporter's question, not wants whether Russia to negotiate with Japan concerning the conclusion of a peace contract to sell more expensive Kuril Islands.

«As for our relations with Japan and your thesis below more expensive to sell something, - we do not sell anything. We are ready to buy much, but not selling anything», - quotes Putin «Interfax», noting that the President, in saying this, smiled.

«We are willing and ready to dialogue with all our partners, including Japan, including the conclusion of a peace Treaty, in the context of which

discussed the territorial issue. We are one with the other associate we just want to develop relations, including with Japan,» - Putin said.

Note that the question of the journalist emerged from the speculation around the statement of the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe after talks on May 6, with Putin in Sochi. Japanese Prime Minister said that he had proposed to Putin new the approach to the «territorial issue» and came with him to agree.

Journalists speculated that the new approach will involve the transfer of Japan the disputed Kurile Islands in exchange for her help with infrastructural and economic problems of Russia. The Russian foreign Ministry such the interpretation of the statements of the Japanese and Russian leaders called «complete nonsense».

Recall that in December, Putin will have an unofficial visit to Japan where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the Kuril Islands.

As writes today The Japan Times, a meeting can be held at home of Abe in the Prefecture Yamaguchi. In Japan, I hope that it will enable the leaders to speak a relaxed atmosphere and to achieve progress on this sensitive issue.»

