We are ready to share our experience and knowledge: Asia-Pacific ministers gather in Astana to discuss digital inclusion and innovation

The Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) jointly with the Government of Kazakhstan, started in Astana. Delegates from more than 30 countries, technology industry experts and civil society representatives discussed ways to overcome the digital divide and strengthen cooperation in the digital development of the region. Kazinform correspondent reports from the event.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in his welcoming speech emphasized the importance of digital transformation for the development of the country and the region.

"Yesterday, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his Address that Kazakhstan should become a country where Artificial Intelligence is widely used and digital technologies are developing. They open up new horizons for business, education and healthcare, ensure economic growth and expand opportunities for millions of people. We are actively developing these areas. Today, our country is among the 30 most digitized countries in the world and ranks 8th in terms of online services provided," he noted.

Photo: Diana Bizhanova / Kazinform

Bektenov also paid special attention to Kazakhstan's plans to create a full-fledged digital ecosystem by 2029 that will provide equal access to digital resources for the population and businesses. He proposed opening a UN Digital Solutions Center for Sustainable Development in the Asia-Pacific region in Kazakhstan.

"Digital inclusion is an important element without which it is impossible to achieve the goals. Only through cooperation, exchange of knowledge and best practices can we ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for all. We are ready to share our experience and knowledge," he added.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, noted in her speech that digital technologies play a key role in addressing sustainable development challenges. However, she noted that digital transformation brings not only opportunities, but also serious challenges.

"Digitalization is transforming our economies, opening up new opportunities for value creation and changing social structures, helping to address key sustainable development challenges. However, digital transformation also poses economic, environmental and social risks of unprecedented complexity and uncertainty,” she said.

Alisakhbana also supported Kazakhstan’s proposal to open a UN Digital Solutions Center, highlighting its importance for the region. In response to a question from a Kazinform correspondent, she explained that the specific plan for the center’s work and details is still unknown, as the project is still at the idea stage:

“The idea is to first focus on Central Asia and then expand to the entire Asia-Pacific region. This is an international center that will require careful preparation,” she added.

One of the main events of the first day of the conference was the presentation of the ESCAP report on digital transformation in Asia and the Pacific. The document examines the structural changes that digital technologies can bring to the fight against climate change. The report contains 27 examples of successful application of digital solutions in areas such as infrastructure, governance, agriculture, mobility and biodiversity ecosystems. Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, was elected as the Chairman of the conference. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of the event for the further digital development of the country:

"This year, the ministerial conference is dedicated to digital inclusion and transformation at the global level. Our digital government is doing everything possible to ensure that every public service is available to all residents of the country - from villages to megacities," Madiyev said.

Madiyev also stressed the importance of integrating public services into popular digital platforms, which significantly improves the quality of life of citizens. He recalled that digital technologies are becoming an integral part of everyday life, and further development of digital inclusion will reduce the gap between different social groups and regions.

Photo: Diana Bizhanova / Kazinform

As part of the conference, the largest technology park in Central Asia, Astana Hub, organized a startup alley, where more than 50 Kazakhstani startups and large IT companies presented their innovative solutions.

The conference will feature a key moment in the Astana Ministerial Declaration, which will focus on future steps to accelerate digital transformation in the region.