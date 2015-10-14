We are ready to support Kazakhstan on its way to join top 30 most developed countries in the world - UK Minister for Central Asia Tobias Ellwood

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As you know, the UK for Kazakhstan is one of the most important trade and economic partners. The two countries have established a constructive dialogue that promotes the regular exchange of visits at all levels. Both states have incorporated each other in the list of priority countries for the development of bilateral trade and investment. UK Minister for Central Asia Tobias Ellwood, who recently visited Astana city, has shared his views on the prospects of further development of the Kazakh-British relations.

- Mr. Ellwood, how do you assess the current level of the Kazakh-British partnership? - 7-9 October I visited Kazakhstan. I am the sixth Minister of Great Britain who has visited Kazakhstan after the historic visit of Prime Minister David Cameron in 2013. The number of ministerial visits to your country confirms the growing body of relations between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. We are developing our relations in various fields to improve the well-being of the peoples of both countries. - What were your impressions of visiting Kazakhstan? - First of all, I would like to congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. I know how important for Kazakhstan its rich history and tradition. This year we are proud to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Magna Carta. This document defines the basic principles of freedom, justice and the rule of law. We were very pleased that Mr. Karim Massimov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, took part in the Global Legal Summit in London. One of the central themes of the summit was the principles of the Magna Carta. Kazakhstan is developing rapidly. Just in 24 years of independence the country has become the leading state of the region. That is why I warmly welcome the transformation process launched by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. We are ready to share our experiences, skills and knowledge to support Kazakhstan on its way to join the top thirty most developed countries in the world. - In what reforms the United Kingdom may, in your opinion, provide support to Kazakhstan? - One month ago Lord Moody, my colleague responsible for promoting British trade and investment, visited Kazakhstan. Being here he discussed how the United Kingdom can support Kazakhstan to reform the civil service and other state sectors. Civil service plays a key role in the efficient operation of a government. For this reason we fully support the decision of Kazakhstan to introduce structures and systems ensuring the promotion of the most intelligent and talented workers. This demonstrates Kazakhstan's commitment to achieving more transparent and accountable governance. - What are the most important issues in our countries' foreign policies? - Great Britain and Kazakhstan take common positions on many issues. For example, one of my competences is the fight against terrorism. The UK and Kazakhstan should carefully think about their next steps in the fight against terrorism and extremism. Fighting ISIL is a priority for the UK. Speaking at the UN General Assembly in late September Prime Minister David Cameron stressed the need to work together to weaken and defeat ISIL. This work does not mean only military action but "struggle for hearts and minds". That is why the United Kingdom welcomes the support provided by your country to Afghanistan especially to its youth. The Strategic Dialogue in Astana has discussed key issues of the international agenda. - What do you expect from the upcoming visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United Kingdom? I'm glad that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit London later this year. I am sure that his visit will further deepen the partnership between our two countries. -Thank you for the interview.