We are shaping a new political culture – Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - It is through the open exchange and inclusive dialogue that my country will definitely move forward, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

«We are shaping a new political culture. Different opinions, but one nation. It is through the open exchange and inclusive dialogue that my country will definitely move forward,» reads the Kazakh President’s Twitter post.