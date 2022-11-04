WE ARE THE WORLD exhibition to take place for the first time in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 13, 2022, the opening of the international exhibition of children’s drawings «We Are the World» will be held at Astana Opera with the support of the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan.

The exhibition is aimed at developing creative skills, identifying and supporting young talents, the official website of the Astana Opera reads.





Children from Kazakhstan will have a unique opportunity to show their drawings to the entire world.

«Today’s children are the leaders of tomorrow. Therefore, our task is to help children from different countries to unite, and everyone understands the language of art,» Stephanie Gaspard, President of the International Association and founder of the project «We Are the World», said.

The exhibition is presented at world’s best venues and includes more than 40 participating countries, such as the UK, the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Belarus, etc.

«I am happy that now there will be an annual exhibition of children’s drawings in Kazakhstan that is held in such venues as the Louvre in Paris. Previously, our children did not have such an opportunity,» the official representative of the exhibition «We Are the World» in Kazakhstan, Ardak Mukhamadiyeva, noted.

Participation in the exhibition will give children:

a prestigious platform where art connoisseurs and viewers will see his/her work;

certificate of participation in an international exhibition;

achievements in extracurricular activities that will be needed when applying to universities;

invaluable experience of participating in an international competition;

a competent jury will select the laureates of the exhibition;

gifts from the sponsor will be awarded to the laureates.





Jury members: member of the Painters’ Union of Kazakhstan Renat Yelubayev; Italian painter Andrea Bacalini; member of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan, founder of the Zere School Aigerim Bektayeva; founder of the Pygmalion fine art gallery Danagul Tolepbay.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on November 13, at 3 pm, at the State Opera and Ballet Theatre «Astana Opera», the address is Dinmukhamed Kunayev str., 1, Astana.

