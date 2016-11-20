We attach great importance to Kazakh President's visit to South Korea - Soosuk Lim

SEOUL-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Soosuk Lim, Director of the Europe Department of the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry which supervises political and economic relations with the CA countries kindly agreed to have an exclusive interview with Kazinform.

In the interview, Mr. Lim summed up the outcomes of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to South Korea.

"We attach great importance to the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to our country. Next year, we will mark 25 years of establishment of our diplomatic relations," Mr. Lim said.



He reminded of Kazakhstan's election as a non-permanent member to the UN Security Council and EXPO 2017 international exhibition to be held in Astana.







"Kazakhstan more and more upgrades its international status. Our partnership is enhancing today. I believe that Korean companies will come to Kazakhstan to open a big exposition about our country at the EXPO 2017. We expect that Kazakhstan which has voluntarily refused from its nuclear arsenal will be a good example for North Korea and will be a good partner for us in this issue," he added.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarvayev paid a state visit to South Korea in the first decade of November. The Head of State had negotiations with his South Korean counterpart Park Geun-hye, met with the staff and students of the Yonsei University and participated in a ceremony of laying a wreath to the War Memorial in Seoul.



"South Korea is interested in Kazakhstan. We have signed several documents, including the joint statement which determines strategic importance of Kazakhstan for South Korea in Central Asia," N.Nazarbayev said at a briefing for Kazakhstani mass media in Seoul.