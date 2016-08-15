We believed in success - Olga Rypakova's mother

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Once again Olga Rypakova from East Kazakhstan region enjoyed her success at the Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro this time. Her mom Valentina Rypakova watched her daughter compete live. She also shared her emotions and thoughts with a Kazinform correspondent after the event.

According to her, all Olga's family members believed in her success.

"We rooted for her together while we watched her compete. We did not plan any medals, we just believed in her success at the Rio Games," Valentina Rypakova said.

Six of 104 athletes representing Kazakhstan at the Olympic Games are from East Kazakhstan region, the information center of the region informed.

Olga Rypakova earned the eighth medal for Kazakhstan at the Games.

As earlier reported, Olga Rypakova won the bronze medal of the Olympic Games in Rio in the women's triple jump.