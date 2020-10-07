We can and should avoid imposing strict quarantine restrictions, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «We should avoid the need to impose strict quarantine measures this year under the realistic and optimistic scenario,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the meeting on preparations for the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The Head of State stressed the acute importance of communications and feedback with citizens of Kazakhstan. The practice shows that pandemic response success depends largely on the degree of people’s confidence in measures and decisions taken.

The President highlighted that it is crucial to continue constant dialogue with people, talk about problems and risks openly and honestly, suggesting ways to have these problems solved.

Following the meeting the Head of State charged the Government and governors of regions to ensure strict execution of all instructions set.