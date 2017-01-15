We can't let Islamic world split into two parts

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The first day of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the UAE ended with the meeting with local business elite in Abu Dhabi.

Nursultan Nazarbayev told the UAE businessmen about the directions of bilateral Kazakh-UAE cooperation and prospects of holding the Syrian peace talks in Astana.



"Perhaps, it will be held and it will be our contribution to peace in this region. I held talks with the President of Iran and the King of Saudi Arabia so they could mend their relations. We cannot let the Islamic world split in two parts. Unity of the Islamic countries is our way," noted the Kazakh President.



In conclusion, the UAE businessmen thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the opportunity to meet him personally.