EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:54, 18 December 2015 | GMT +6

    We cannot cope with the challenges of 21st century without the union of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus – Russian diplomat Zyuganov

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Gennady Zyuganov, politician and statesperson of Russia, has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day.

    Gennady Zyuganov stressed that Kazakhstan and Russia and the international community as a whole faces modern challenges and threats. Russian diplomat noted that Eurasian Economic Union is the effective response to the existing challenges. "I always said that we cannot cope with the challenges of the 21st century without the union of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus," said Gennady Zyuganov. Mr. Zyuganov congratulated Kazakhstani people on the Independence Day and wished happiness and wellbeing.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Politics Diplomacy Independence day
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!