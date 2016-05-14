EN
    19:08, 14 May 2016 | GMT +6

    We do not have to be in a hurry with privatization of land - A. Peruashev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We do not have to be in a hurry with the privatization of lands in Kazakhstan. Many farms are not ready for it yet, leader of "Al Zhol" Party Azat Peruashev thinks.

    "Private property is the foundation of the market economy. It is impossible to overestimate it in the agricultural sphere because there are problems of financing and the banks not accepting property as security including the right for the lease of land," A. Peruashev said at the 1st sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

    "I think we do not have to be in a hurry with privatization of land. Many farms are not ready for it yet," he noted.

    "Moreover, all the issues regarding the procedures of privatization need to be solved. The entire process has to be transparent and fair," A. Peruashev added.

    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Government Land reform moratorium News
