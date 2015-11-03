ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best boxer of this era, American Floyd Mayweather Jr. (49-0, 26 KO), shared his opinion about Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KO) and told about the PPV buys of his fights, the official GGG account on VKontakte network informs.

"Boxing has to continue to develop. We do not know what Golovkin's ceiling is, but I wish him the best of luck. I, in turn, continue to focus on my team. I do not know him personally. So, I cannot say any bad things about him. If I could fight at 160 during my career I would definitely fight him. I do not see anything amazing about him, but he does his job against those he faces.

I am not going to say anything bad about Golovkin's team (for challenging Floyd, but refusing to fight Ward). People talk about you if everything is ok. However, when everything is bad they also talk about you. I made hundreds of millions in boxing. Me and Al Haymon have been cooperating for a long time, and there are probably only three boxers who do not work with me and Al: Cotto, Pacquiao and Alvarez. I had fights against all of them. Boxing is an art at this stage. If you want to be in this business you have to be a part of "it", us. "It" includes Al Haymon and PBC, but TMT as well.

I do not know who P4P boxer right now. I am just happy that I've been a part of this sport, made a lot of money, and I do not have to fight any more. I have seven figure amount of money to spend every month until my last day," F. Mayweather said.