BELGRADE. KAZINFORM We expect that Serbian companies will come to Kazakhstan to share their experience and technologies, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said after the meeting with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić held in narrow and extended formats in Belgrade.

“The Intergovernmental Commission has held its first session on the eve of the meeting for discussing the issues which became a reason for our arrival here. Trade and economic cooperation between our countries is at a low level now and does not meet the potential of the two countries. Therefore, our joint commission must define how we should solve this issue,” N.Nazarbayev said.

According to the President, 15 Kazakh-Serbian joint companies are working in our country today. Serbian companies participated in construction of a metro station in Almaty and some other infrastructure projects. Industry, construction, agriculture, transport, transit, medicine, small and medium businesses were defined as priority areas for cooperation.

As N.Nazarbayev noted, Kazakhstan is involved in establishment of the Silk Road Economic Belt and in construction of a highway from China to the Caspian Sea and a railroad running to Iran and Gulf states. Serbian companies may also join the implementation of these projects and use these transport routes, he said.

“We expect that new Serbian companies will come to Kazakhstan and will share their experience and technologies. We have also exchanged views on mutual use of transport communications to Europe and Asia. We have discussed the opportunity of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union. We know that Serbia wants to establish a free trade zone and Kazakhstan, as a member country of this Union, backs this initiative. In May 2016, the leaders of the EEU countries took a decision to start negotiations on unification of the trade regime between Serbia and the EEU on creation of a free trade zone,” the Head of State emphasized.

The President thanked also the Serbian side for unveiling a monument to outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Zhambyl Zhabayev in Belgrade.

According to N.Nazarbayev, issues of cooperation at the international arena were discussed at the meeting too. The President thanked Serbia for the support of Kazakhstan’s candidacy for the UN Security Council membership for 2017-2018.

The Kazakh Leader noted that he had invited Serbia to build its pavilion in Astana at the EXPO-2017 exhibition and invited also President of Serbia to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.