We felt fraternal attitude, President of Türkiye about Kazakhstan’s quake aid

ANKARA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani rescuers took part in post-quake rescue operations in Türkiye. We truly felt fraternal attitude,» President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during the meeting with his counterpart President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

As stated there, 49,000 were killed in earthquakes. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was one of the first world leaders to call in the hour of need. Kazakhstani rescuers joined the rescue efforts in the quake-hit regions.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted that thanks to the development of agreements achieved during the mutual visits over the recent years the sales between the two nations grew. He stressed the need to increase commodity turnover up to 10 billion dollars.

During the meeting the sides paid attention to the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, and energy sectors and shared views on regional and international agenda.

As earlier reported, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks.