TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:56, 26 October 2015 | GMT +6

    We fought against monster and we felt it - Lemieux&#39;s trainer

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marc Ramsay, trainer of Canadian boxer David Lemieux, told that Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin was the best boxer he faced in his career as a trainer.

    "Golovkin is the best boxer I have ever faced as a trainer and I have absolutely no doubts about it. We fought against a monster and we felt it very well. He is very strong. Every time David swung a punch Golovkin just took a step back making David miss. He actually did a lot to make our job way more difficult," BoxingScene.com cites Marc Ramsay.

    As earlier reported, Gennady Golovkin defeated David Lemieux in the eighth round by a TKO on October 18. Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    Photo: AFP©

