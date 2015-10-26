ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marc Ramsay, trainer of Canadian boxer David Lemieux, told that Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin was the best boxer he faced in his career as a trainer.

"Golovkin is the best boxer I have ever faced as a trainer and I have absolutely no doubts about it. We fought against a monster and we felt it very well. He is very strong. Every time David swung a punch Golovkin just took a step back making David miss. He actually did a lot to make our job way more difficult," BoxingScene.com cites Marc Ramsay.

As earlier reported, Gennady Golovkin defeated David Lemieux in the eighth round by a TKO on October 18. Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

Photo: AFP©