We fully support initiative to bring Kazakh-Armenian interaction to a new level - President

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had an extended meeting in Yerevan with the participation of members of official delegations, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the invitation to visit Yerevan and hospitality.

We fully support the initiative to bring the Kazakh-Armenian interaction to a new level. We respect centuries-old history, ancient culture and traditions of the Armenian people, said the Head of State.

The Kazakh President noted symbolism of his visit taking place in the year of the 25th anniversary of signing the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Within this period, the countries managed to lay solid foundation of the bilateral relations, actively developing the political dialogue and intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties.

He expressed confidence that today’s talks would give an additional impulse to the cooperation of Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the most promising areas of further development of the bilateral relations.

In his words, mutual trade could be intensified in food sector, investment, transport-logistics spheres, as well as in IT industry and construction